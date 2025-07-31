Left Menu

Exploring the Educational Evolution of Northeast India: An Archival Exhibition

The National Archives of India showcases an exhibition on the education development in Northeast India, highlighting tribal traditions, linguistic diversity, missionary, and colonial influences. Key educational milestones are displayed alongside original archival documents, offering a deep dive into the region's academic journey and cultural heritage.

Updated: 31-07-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:05 IST
Exploring the Educational Evolution of Northeast India: An Archival Exhibition
The National Archives of India, in collaboration with the Higher Education Department of Nagaland, is set to present an exhibition on August 8, detailing the 'Development of Education in North Eastern India'. The Culture Ministry announced the event, emphasizing the region's unique educational journey shaped by diverse influences.

Scheduled at the Capital Convention Centre in Kohima, the exhibition will be inaugurated by Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, with Nagaland's Higher Education and Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along in attendance. The event aims to underscore the progress in the northeastern academic landscape, tracing the establishment of major institutions and influential policy initiatives.

This curated experience delves into the heritage through thematic clusters, utilizing original archival documents. Photographs, manuscripts, and records from the National Archives and Nagaland State Archives highlight the blend of indigenous knowledge systems and modern education, offering a comprehensive look into Northeast India's educational evolution.

