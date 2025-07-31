Left Menu

Haryana CM Honors Udham Singh's Legacy on Martyrdom Day

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Sunam in Punjab to pay tribute to freedom fighter Udham Singh on his martyrdom day. He praised Singh's courage and contribution to India's freedom and criticized the Punjab government for not fulfilling its promises. Saini also announced initiatives to support freedom fighters' families.

Updated: 31-07-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:07 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made a commemorative visit to Sunam, Punjab, on the martyrdom day of iconic freedom fighter Udham Singh. At Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial, Saini paid floral tributes and met with Singh's family, reaffirming the enduring inspiration drawn from his bravery.

During the visit, Saini underscored Singh's act of vengeance for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre as a timeless symbol of patriotism, lauding the sacrifices of heroes like Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev for crafting a free India. He addressed supporters at a public rally, highlighting the government's commitment to realizing martyrs' dreams of an inclusive and prosperous nation.

Saini criticized the Punjab and Delhi governments for deceiving citizens, emphasizing the Haryana administration's steps for freedom fighters, including increased pensions. He called on the public to honor martyrs' legacies by fostering unity and working towards community development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

