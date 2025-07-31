Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes RBA Soldier During Training in Pachmarhi

A 27-year-old Royal Bhutan Army soldier, Shivang Gelsen, tragically drowned in a pond at the Army Education Corps training center in Pachmarhi, India. Gelsen was participating in a five-month training program. The incident is under investigation, and a report will be submitted to relevant authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pachmarhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:23 IST
A 27-year-old soldier with the Royal Bhutan Army, identified as Shivang Gelsen, has drowned in a pond at the Army Education Corps training center in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Constable Gelsen was attending a five-month training program at the Army Music Wing in Pachmarhi, when the tragic incident occurred. Police reported that the soldier slipped and fell into the pond around 2:30 PM on Wednesday following lunch. Despite immediate medical attention at the Military Hospital, doctors declared him dead.

The Army Music Wing, renowned as India's only military music training center and one of the largest across Asia, has hosted trainees from 14 countries. Presently, necessary protocols are being followed to complete formalities as the investigation continues, with a detailed report to be forwarded to the Royal Bhutan Army and Ministry of External Affairs.

