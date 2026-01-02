Marathi Remains Sole Compulsory Language in Maharashtra
In a firm stance on language policy, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that Marathi would remain the sole compulsory language in Maharashtra.
Addressing the 99th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Satara, Fadnavis argued against the imposition of foreign languages over Indian languages and advocated for the freedom to choose any Indian language.
He assured that any decision related to language in education would be closely examined, reaffirming the strength of India's Constitution in protecting freedoms.