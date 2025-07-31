Jaguar Land Rover CEO Adrian Mardell to Retire After 35 Years
LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover's CEO Adrian Mardell is set to retire, marking the end of a significant 35-year journey with the company. A spokesperson confirmed the veteran executive's decision on Thursday.
Mardell, who has been with the British luxury carmaker since 1990, ascended to the position of CEO in November 2022 after a notable tenure as the chief financial officer beginning in June 2019. His leadership marked a transformative period for the renowned automaker.
Jaguar Land Rover, a notable entity in the automotive industry and a wholly owned subsidiary of India's Tata Motors, is poised to announce Mardell's successor in the near future, ensuring a seamless leadership transition.