Jaguar Land Rover CEO Adrian Mardell to Retire After 35 Years

Adrian Mardell, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, will step down after 35 years with the company. He became CEO in 2022 after serving as CFO. The British luxury carmaker, owned by Tata Motors, will announce a successor soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:31 IST
LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover's CEO Adrian Mardell is set to retire, marking the end of a significant 35-year journey with the company. A spokesperson confirmed the veteran executive's decision on Thursday.

Mardell, who has been with the British luxury carmaker since 1990, ascended to the position of CEO in November 2022 after a notable tenure as the chief financial officer beginning in June 2019. His leadership marked a transformative period for the renowned automaker.

Jaguar Land Rover, a notable entity in the automotive industry and a wholly owned subsidiary of India's Tata Motors, is poised to announce Mardell's successor in the near future, ensuring a seamless leadership transition.

