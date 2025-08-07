Left Menu

YSRCP Accuses Andhra Pradesh Government of Abandoning Weaver Promises

The YSRCP accused the NDA-led Andhra Pradesh government of neglecting the handloom sector, criticizing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for abandoning pre-poll promises to the weaver community. They highlighted previous YSRCP achievements and demanded immediate action to uphold commitments made to support weavers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:39 IST
YSRCP Accuses Andhra Pradesh Government of Abandoning Weaver Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has launched a scathing attack on the ruling NDA coalition in Andhra Pradesh, accusing it of neglecting the state's handloom sector. The YSRCP alleges that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's administration has failed to deliver on key promises made to the weaver community.

YSRCP leaders, including MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Surendra Babu, and Chillapalli Mohan Rao, criticized the government for inaction during a press conference. They argued that election-time promises to support weavers have not been honored, leaving the community in distress.

Reddy highlighted that under the previous YSRCP government, substantial benefits were provided to the handloom sector, contrasting this with what they call the current administration's hollow promises. The party demands urgent action to fulfill commitments and avert a deeper crisis in the handloom industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025