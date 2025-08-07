YSRCP Accuses Andhra Pradesh Government of Abandoning Weaver Promises

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has launched a scathing attack on the ruling NDA coalition in Andhra Pradesh, accusing it of neglecting the state's handloom sector. The YSRCP alleges that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's administration has failed to deliver on key promises made to the weaver community.

YSRCP leaders, including MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Surendra Babu, and Chillapalli Mohan Rao, criticized the government for inaction during a press conference. They argued that election-time promises to support weavers have not been honored, leaving the community in distress.

Reddy highlighted that under the previous YSRCP government, substantial benefits were provided to the handloom sector, contrasting this with what they call the current administration's hollow promises. The party demands urgent action to fulfill commitments and avert a deeper crisis in the handloom industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)