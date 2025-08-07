Left Menu

Silent March in Tamil Nadu: Stalin Honors Karunanidhi's Legacy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin led a silent march to honor DMK leader M Karunanidhi on his 7th death anniversary. Party members paid tributes across the state, celebrating Karunanidhi's contributions to social justice and equality. Stalin launched initiatives supporting Dravidian movement scholars and budding student journalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:56 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin led a silent march on Thursday, marking the 7th anniversary of iconic DMK leader M Karunanidhi's passing. The event took place at the Marina beachfront memorial, where Stalin, joined by party workers, Cabinet colleagues, and leaders, paid floral tributes.

The march began at Omanthurar government estate and ended at the beachfront, with party workers chanting slogans praising Karunanidhi. The late leader's memorial was adorned with colorful flowers, and the CM, accompanied by others, paid their respects. Simultaneously, MPs in Delhi and the Chief Minister of Puducherry paid tribute.

Stalin introduced the 'Kalaignar Nidhi Nalgai Thittam,' providing financial assistance to young Dravidian scholars, and the 'Kalaignar Manava Pathirikkaiyalar Thittam,' encouraging student journalists. He also released eight new books, including pieces on Tamil Nadu's resilience and Dravidian ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

