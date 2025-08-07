Left Menu

Otherside Subcontinental Whiskey: A Gold Medal Victory for Indian Malts

The Spirits Business awarded a Gold Medal to Otherside Subcontinental Whiskey at The World Whisky Masters 2025. Crafted entirely in India, the whiskey highlights Third Eye Distillery's effort to redefine Indian whisky. This marks a significant recognition for Indian whiskey on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:12 IST
Otherside Subcontinental Whiskey: A Gold Medal Victory for Indian Malts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India: The Spirits Business has awarded a prestigious Gold Medal to Otherside Subcontinental Whiskey at The World Whisky Masters 2025. This accolade highlights Third Eye Distillery's efforts to reshape India's image in the contemporary whisky world.

Launched earlier in 2025, Otherside is crafted with 100% Indian malts, offering a unique tropical flavor profile. The whiskey matures in India's year-round heat, finished in ex-bourbon barrels through a Solera process, resulting in a vibrant and lightly peated finish. Rahul Mehra, Co-Founder & CEO of Third Eye Distillery, emphasizes the brand's mission to introduce a bold, homegrown perspective to the whiskey industry.

Besides this prestigious win, Third Eye Distillery has garnered numerous international awards. Notably, Stranger & Sons Gin was named Gin of the Year 2023 by The Whisky Exchange. With Otherside's success, the distillery continues to expand its reach, marking a new chapter for Indian whiskey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025