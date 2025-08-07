Otherside Subcontinental Whiskey: A Gold Medal Victory for Indian Malts

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India: The Spirits Business has awarded a prestigious Gold Medal to Otherside Subcontinental Whiskey at The World Whisky Masters 2025. This accolade highlights Third Eye Distillery's efforts to reshape India's image in the contemporary whisky world.

Launched earlier in 2025, Otherside is crafted with 100% Indian malts, offering a unique tropical flavor profile. The whiskey matures in India's year-round heat, finished in ex-bourbon barrels through a Solera process, resulting in a vibrant and lightly peated finish. Rahul Mehra, Co-Founder & CEO of Third Eye Distillery, emphasizes the brand's mission to introduce a bold, homegrown perspective to the whiskey industry.

Besides this prestigious win, Third Eye Distillery has garnered numerous international awards. Notably, Stranger & Sons Gin was named Gin of the Year 2023 by The Whisky Exchange. With Otherside's success, the distillery continues to expand its reach, marking a new chapter for Indian whiskey.

(With inputs from agencies.)