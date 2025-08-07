Kerala's Handloom Sector: Modern Strategies for Transitional Times
Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev emphasizes the need for modern strategies to strengthen the domestic handloom market amid rising international tariffs. He announces financial commitments and infrastructure projects to support the sector, highlighting digital platforms and innovation as keys to sustaining Kerala's weaving traditions.
Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev has emphasized the urgent need to bolster domestic markets for traditional industries, like handloom and coir, due to international tariff challenges.
The minister, referencing the United States' 50% tariffs on Indian goods, called for strategic responses to protect these sectors. He was speaking at the state-level National Handloom Day celebrations organized by the Directorate of Handloom & Textiles and the Directorate of Industries.
Rajeev highlighted the importance of digital platforms like Kshoppe and announced financial investments, including Rs 15 crore for Hantex, to support the handloom sector. Infrastructure projects, such as the Chendamangalam Handloom Village and a new dyeing facility, were also unveiled to boost market access and innovation in weaving traditions.
