Delhi Teachers University Honors Mothers and Nature with Tree Plantation Drive

Delhi Teachers University conducted a tree plantation drive at Harijan Sevak Sangh under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign to promote environmental awareness and honor maternal bonds. The event, attended by students and faculty, included a cleanliness campaign and was praised for aligning with Gandhian ideals.

Updated: 07-08-2025 20:55 IST
Delhi Teachers University Honors Mothers and Nature with Tree Plantation Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi Teachers University has embarked on an enlightening initiative to foster environmental consciousness while honoring the bond of motherhood. The university organized a tree plantation drive named 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' as part of its campaign to promote environmental awareness, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The event unfolded at the Harijan Sevak Sangh premises, a non-profit organization established by Mahatma Gandhi. Students, faculty, and officials of the Sangh enthusiastically participated in the tree plantation drive, which also featured a cleanliness campaign aligned with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

University Registrar Dr. Sanjeev Rai emphasized that tree planting transcends symbolic gestures, intimately connecting with social and familial values. The campaign was lauded by Finance Controller Prakash Pandey as a meaningful step towards cultivating environmental and social awareness among students. Representatives from the Sangh acknowledged the program's alignment with Gandhian principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

