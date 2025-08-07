Left Menu

Reviving Maharashtra's Single-Screen Cinemas: Minister Ashish Shelar's Action Plan

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar initiates a joint committee to address the challenges faced by single-screen cinemas. The committee will explore government incentives for cinemas screening Marathi films. A proposed theatre in Goregaon garners support from local citizens and actor Sunil Barve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:10 IST
Reviving Maharashtra's Single-Screen Cinemas: Minister Ashish Shelar's Action Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to revive the struggling single-screen cinemas in Maharashtra, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has directed the formation of a joint committee. The committee will include representatives from various government departments to examine the specific challenges faced by these cinemas.

This move comes after sustained pressure from theatre owners, artists, and filmmakers, who highlighted the urgent need for financial aid and other supportive measures. Concerns were expressed about the declining state of single-screen cinemas, prompting the minister to act swiftly.

The committee has been tasked to submit its findings within two months and will look into potential government incentives for cinemas committed to screening Marathi films. A separate meeting in Goregaon discussed the establishment of a new theatre, backed by local advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025