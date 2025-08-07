Reviving Maharashtra's Single-Screen Cinemas: Minister Ashish Shelar's Action Plan

In an effort to revive the struggling single-screen cinemas in Maharashtra, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has directed the formation of a joint committee. The committee will include representatives from various government departments to examine the specific challenges faced by these cinemas.

This move comes after sustained pressure from theatre owners, artists, and filmmakers, who highlighted the urgent need for financial aid and other supportive measures. Concerns were expressed about the declining state of single-screen cinemas, prompting the minister to act swiftly.

The committee has been tasked to submit its findings within two months and will look into potential government incentives for cinemas committed to screening Marathi films. A separate meeting in Goregaon discussed the establishment of a new theatre, backed by local advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)