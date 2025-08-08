Shri Shishir Bajaj Honored with ‘Sarvottam Nagrik Sanman 2025’ for Transformative Impact

At a grand event at the Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai, Shri Shishir Bajaj, Chairman of the Bajaj Foundation, was bestowed with the 'Sarvottam Nagrik Sanman 2025'. Maharashtra's Governor, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

The award presented by Meghashrey Foundation acknowledges individuals who inspire societal change. Shri Bajaj, a leader in both business and community service, emphasized his organization's commitment to empowering rural India, aligning with the vision of a self-reliant nation.

The Bajaj Foundation has improved the lives of millions through initiatives in water conservation, sustainable agriculture, women empowerment, and renewable energy. Under Shri Bajaj's leadership, the Bajaj Group integrates industrial achievement with social responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)