Shri Shishir Bajaj Honored with ‘Sarvottam Nagrik Sanman 2025’ for Transformative Impact

Shri Shishir Bajaj, Chairman of Bajaj Foundation, received the prestigious 'Sarvottam Nagrik Sanman 2025'. Celebrating his significant societal contributions, the award underscores Bajaj's dedication to empowering rural communities and supporting nation-building through initiatives in agriculture, water conservation, women empowerment, and education, benefiting millions across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At a grand event at the Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai, Shri Shishir Bajaj, Chairman of the Bajaj Foundation, was bestowed with the 'Sarvottam Nagrik Sanman 2025'. Maharashtra's Governor, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

The award presented by Meghashrey Foundation acknowledges individuals who inspire societal change. Shri Bajaj, a leader in both business and community service, emphasized his organization's commitment to empowering rural India, aligning with the vision of a self-reliant nation.

The Bajaj Foundation has improved the lives of millions through initiatives in water conservation, sustainable agriculture, women empowerment, and renewable energy. Under Shri Bajaj's leadership, the Bajaj Group integrates industrial achievement with social responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

