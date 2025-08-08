Park Min-young: A Global Icon of K-Drama Influence
Park Min-young, a renowned South Korean actress, discusses her global recognition and influence through popular K-dramas. Known for her versatile roles, she is set to star in 'Confidence Queen,' a Prime Video crime comedy series. Despite portraying a confident character, Park reveals her own struggles with confidence.
South Korean actress Park Min-young, famous for her roles in Korean dramas such as ''What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?'', speaks about experiencing the reach and influence of K-dramas globally.
From her visits to countries beyond major cities, she recognizes the remarkable impact Korean entertainment has worldwide when she meets fans who acknowledge her work.
As she prepares for her latest project, 'Confidence Queen', Park discusses her career milestones and approaches the challenge of embodying a diverse range of characters, while candidly opening up about her personal journey with confidence.
