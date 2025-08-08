Left Menu

Controversial Marathi Film Faces Government Scrutiny

The Maharashtra government is scrutinizing the Marathi film 'Khalid Ka Shivaji' after complaints of misinformation and public distress. Authorities are re-examining its censor certificate to prevent any disruptions. The film, snagged from Cannes Film Festival listings, allegedly distorts Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.

Updated: 08-08-2025 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's government is actively investigating the Marathi film 'Khalid Ka Shivaji' following allegations it spreads misinformation and causes public unrest. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar emphasized the swift governmental response to these concerns, requesting a re-evaluation of the film's censor certification.

The movie has encountered opposition, particularly from right-wing groups, for allegedly distorting the revered legacy of the Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Consequently, authorities have decided to remove the film from Cannes Film Festival listings. Shelar highlighted the alignment of government actions with the sentiments of Shiv devotees and the broader society.

Moreover, the Central Board of Film Certification has summoned the film's producers and director for an inquiry, following complaints. Simultaneously, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale assured that objections against the depiction of the 17th-century warrior king and other iconic figures of Maharashtra will be addressed seriously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

