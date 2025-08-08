Historic Homage: Haryana's Tributes to Tulsidas

In a significant tribute to Tulsidas, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the naming of a notable roundabout and an expansive library in Haryana after the revered poet. Speaking at a state function marking Tulsidas's birth anniversary, Saini emphasized the saint's immense cultural and moral contribution, stressing his influence on Indian society.

During the event, the Chief Minister also declared a Rs 31 lakh grant from his discretionary fund to aid the Dharamshala of the Goswami Samaj Sabha in Kurukshetra. Highlighting government initiatives, Saini stated his intent to recommend the inclusion of the 'Gosain' community in the central OBC list, reflecting the ongoing commitment to social welfare.

Further, Saini lauded the enhancements under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, underscoring the constitutional status given to the National Commission for Backward Classes. Among numerous benefits, he noted increased reservation opportunities, improved education loans, and scholarships, thereby striving towards realizing the freedom fighters' vision of a developed and harmonious India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)