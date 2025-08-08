Ancient Echoes: Unveiling Yamunanagar's Hidden Treasures

In Haryana's Yamunanagar district, recent archaeological explorations have unearthed artefacts suggesting human habitation from around 3,500 years ago, according to state archaeologists.

The discoveries, comprising Painted Grey Ware and other cultural materials, were made in Topra Kalan village, but precise dating requires further excavation and stratified analysis.

A Ground Penetrating Radar survey revealed structures beneath the surface, providing crucial insights into Yamunanagar's historical significance, celebrated for its Buddhist heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)