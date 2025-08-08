Ancient Echoes: Unveiling Yamunanagar's Hidden Treasures
Recent explorations in Haryana's Yamunanagar district have discovered ancient artefacts and remnants, hinting at human habitation nearly 3,500 years ago. Stratified analysis is needed for precise dating. Challenges due to dense population exist, but GPR surveys confirm the presence of ancient structures underground, with significant historical insights revealed.
In Haryana's Yamunanagar district, recent archaeological explorations have unearthed artefacts suggesting human habitation from around 3,500 years ago, according to state archaeologists.
The discoveries, comprising Painted Grey Ware and other cultural materials, were made in Topra Kalan village, but precise dating requires further excavation and stratified analysis.
A Ground Penetrating Radar survey revealed structures beneath the surface, providing crucial insights into Yamunanagar's historical significance, celebrated for its Buddhist heritage.
