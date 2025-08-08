Left Menu

Delhi's Forgotten Builders: Unveiling CAG's Scathing Report on Worker Neglect

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized the former AAP government for neglecting construction workers' welfare, citing a CAG report. Allegations included unutilized funds and unmet labor welfare commitments. Rekha demanded a probe into the matter. AAP's former administration defended its pandemic measures, but the BJP accused it of failing to prioritize worker support.

In a stinging address to the Assembly, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lambasted the former AAP government for alleged negligence as revealed in a CAG report about the welfare of construction workers in the city.

Gupta announced that the report, which revealed irregularities and financial negligence concerning labor welfare funds, should be referred to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for an in-depth investigation and necessary actions.

Critics from within the Assembly noted that despite court orders and financial reserves exceeding Rs 3,500 crore, essential support and benefits continuously eluded the workers, casting a shadow over purported past efforts made during the pandemic.

