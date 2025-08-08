Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Champions Swadeshi Movement at Kakori Train Action Centenary Celebrations

During Kakori Train Action centenary celebrations, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath urged the public to support the swadeshi movement by purchasing Indian-made products. He emphasized that buying local goods contributes to national prosperity and counters terrorism funded by foreign purchases. The event also celebrated freedom fighters and included cultural events.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for a revival of the swadeshi movement, urging citizens to support locally made products to strengthen the nation. Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Kakori Train Action, Adityanath emphasized the economic and patriotic benefits of buying Indian-made goods.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering at the event, which commemorated the daring act by freedom fighters in 1925 to fund India's struggle for independence. Adityanath reiterated that supporting local products not only boosts domestic development but also acts as a deterrent against terrorism, funded by foreign-made purchases.

In a series of initiatives, Adityanath announced new branding for regional produce such as Malihabadi mangoes and underscored the state's efforts to honor martyred freedom fighters. The occasion included cultural performances and the release of a book on the historic Kakori Train Action, paying homage to the revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.

