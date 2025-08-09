Nagasaki's Promise: Remembering and Building a Nuclear-Free World 80 Years On

On the 80th anniversary of the US atomic bombing, Nagasaki is solemnly commemorating a day that altered the course of history. Survivors of the blast, despite grappling with lingering health issues and discrimination, remain steadfast in their mission to see nuclear weapons abolished.

With the survivors' numbers dwindling, there's a concerted effort to hand over the baton to younger generations. The narratives of those who lived through the attack are being digitized and shared on platforms like YouTube, as the younger population steps up to carry forward the message of enduring peace.

The commemoration ceremony, set to take place at Nagasaki Peace Park, will see participation from about 3,000 individuals, including representatives from 95 nations. Notable is the absence of Chinese officials, who declined to attend. The event will be marked by speeches and the ringing of restored twin bells at Urakami Cathedral.

