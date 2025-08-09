The Struggle for Safety: 'Reclaim the Night' and the Persistent Fight for Women's Security in Urban Bengal

In the wake of the shocking assault and murder of a young doctor in urban Bengal, the subsequent protests have spotlighted persistent safety issues for women in public spaces. Activists argue that despite government promises, effective security measures remain elusive.

Among these voices, Rimjhim Sinha, founder of the 'Reclaim the Night' movement, denounces the superficiality of government initiatives, such as the deployment of night-time volunteers and the launch of a safety app, which have failed to materialize meaningfully.

While systemic challenges persist, the protests have invigorated a broader dialogue on women's empowerment and accountability, with some perceiving political significance despite ongoing societal hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)