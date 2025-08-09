The Struggle for Safety: 'Reclaim the Night' and the Persistent Fight for Women's Security in Urban Bengal
In the aftermath of a brutal assault in Bengal, protest movements highlight ongoing safety issues for women. Despite government initiatives, activists like Rimjhim Sinha criticize the lack of effective measures in public spaces. The 'Reclaim the Night' campaign seeks to empower women amidst systemic challenges, while political implications persist.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the shocking assault and murder of a young doctor in urban Bengal, the subsequent protests have spotlighted persistent safety issues for women in public spaces. Activists argue that despite government promises, effective security measures remain elusive.
Among these voices, Rimjhim Sinha, founder of the 'Reclaim the Night' movement, denounces the superficiality of government initiatives, such as the deployment of night-time volunteers and the launch of a safety app, which have failed to materialize meaningfully.
While systemic challenges persist, the protests have invigorated a broader dialogue on women's empowerment and accountability, with some perceiving political significance despite ongoing societal hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
2025 UN Declaration Elevates Gender Equality as Core to SDG Achievement
G20 Labour Ministers Set Bold 2030 Targets for Youth Jobs and Gender Equality
Portugal Partners with ILO and EU to Promote Work-Life Balance and Gender Equality
SA to Strengthen Gender Equality Systems in Bold Five-Year Empowerment Plan
Supreme Court Reviews Gender Equality in Army Permanent Commissions