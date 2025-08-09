Left Menu

Reviving Sanskrit: A Timeless Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on World Sanskrit Day, emphasized the government's efforts to promote Sanskrit over the last decade. He highlighted initiatives like establishing Central Sanskrit University, teaching centers, and digitizing manuscripts, benefiting numerous scholars and students in appreciating this ancient language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 11:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On World Sanskrit Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the government's decade-long initiatives to promote the ancient language of Sanskrit. In his message, he stated that Sanskrit offers a vast reservoir of knowledge, influencing various fields of study.

Modi emphasized efforts such as the establishment of the Central Sanskrit University and centers dedicated to teaching Sanskrit. Additionally, the government has provided grants to scholars and initiated the digitization of ancient manuscripts.

These measures have played a significant role in benefiting students and researchers, helping them access and appreciate the language. Sanskrit, although primarily used in religious contexts today, has been the medium for many influential ancient texts, including Hindu epics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

