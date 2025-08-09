Reviving Sanskrit: A Timeless Legacy

On World Sanskrit Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the government's decade-long initiatives to promote the ancient language of Sanskrit. In his message, he stated that Sanskrit offers a vast reservoir of knowledge, influencing various fields of study.

Modi emphasized efforts such as the establishment of the Central Sanskrit University and centers dedicated to teaching Sanskrit. Additionally, the government has provided grants to scholars and initiated the digitization of ancient manuscripts.

These measures have played a significant role in benefiting students and researchers, helping them access and appreciate the language. Sanskrit, although primarily used in religious contexts today, has been the medium for many influential ancient texts, including Hindu epics.

