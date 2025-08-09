Congress Commemorates Quit India Movement Amidst Allegations Against RSS

On Saturday, the Congress party honored the thousands who participated in the Quit India movement, saluting those who laid down their lives for the nation's independence. They spotlighted the movement's 83rd anniversary by recalling sacrifices made and criticizing the RSS for its alleged opposition.

The Quit India movement, championed by Mahatma Gandhi's 'Do or Die' call in 1942, marked a significant point in India's struggle against British rule. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reflected on this momentous era, praising the courage of countless Indians who took to the streets under Congress's leadership.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh narrated significant moments, including the mass imprisonment of Congress leaders like Nehru and Gandhi. He condemned claims of the RSS's dissent against the movement and accused it of later opposing the Indian Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)