Left Menu

Raksha Bandhan: A Celebration of Sibling Love Across Uttar Pradesh

Political leaders in Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, marked Raksha Bandhan with heartfelt greetings. They emphasized the festival's symbolism of love, trust, and protection among siblings. Prominent figures like Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak highlighted its cultural significance, echoed by Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-08-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 15:05 IST
Raksha Bandhan: A Celebration of Sibling Love Across Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political figures in Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, commemorated Raksha Bandhan with earnest messages to citizens. Highlighting the festival's enduring values, Adityanath described it as a 'sacred knot of affection' that transcends time and connects souls.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak joined voices in celebrating the bond of protection and love that Raksha Bandhan symbolizes. Their messages reiterated the festival's core message of sibling unity and cultural heritage.

Adding to the collective greetings, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and the UP Congress unit, featuring a post of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, underscored the timeless essence of happiness, peace, and prosperity that this festival brings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025