Raksha Bandhan: A Celebration of Sibling Love Across Uttar Pradesh

Political figures in Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, commemorated Raksha Bandhan with earnest messages to citizens. Highlighting the festival's enduring values, Adityanath described it as a 'sacred knot of affection' that transcends time and connects souls.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak joined voices in celebrating the bond of protection and love that Raksha Bandhan symbolizes. Their messages reiterated the festival's core message of sibling unity and cultural heritage.

Adding to the collective greetings, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and the UP Congress unit, featuring a post of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, underscored the timeless essence of happiness, peace, and prosperity that this festival brings.

(With inputs from agencies.)