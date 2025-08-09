Empowering Women of Odisha: CM Majhi's Mega Initiative

In a significant move to empower women, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a disbursal of Rs 5,000 crore to around one crore women beneficiaries under the Subhadra Scheme on Saturday. This marks the third installment of the ambitious program aimed at fostering economic independence among women in the state.

The event took place in Jeypore, Koraput district, where Majhi extended this financial support via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). He highlighted that out of the beneficiaries, 1,783 women hail from Kotia panchayat, situated near the Andhra Pradesh border. Launched by Prime Minister Modi last September, the scheme has rapidly reached all eligible women within a span of six-and-a-half months, making it a significant empowerment initiative in Odisha.

Majhi emphasized the transformative impact of the Subhadra Scheme, enabling lakhs of women to start businesses and achieve 'Lakhpati Didis' status. Odisha leads the nation in this regard, according to the Chief Minister. The scheme complements broader developmental goals, including the establishment of the South Odisha Development Council to address regional disparities.

