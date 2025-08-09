Left Menu

Empowering Women of Odisha: CM Majhi's Mega Initiative

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi distributed Rs 5,000 crore to around one crore women under the Subhadra Scheme. This initiative aims to empower women economically by making them entrepreneurs. The scheme launched last year and has since elevated numerous women to 'Lakhpati Didis' status in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-08-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 17:17 IST
Empowering Women of Odisha: CM Majhi's Mega Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to empower women, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a disbursal of Rs 5,000 crore to around one crore women beneficiaries under the Subhadra Scheme on Saturday. This marks the third installment of the ambitious program aimed at fostering economic independence among women in the state.

The event took place in Jeypore, Koraput district, where Majhi extended this financial support via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). He highlighted that out of the beneficiaries, 1,783 women hail from Kotia panchayat, situated near the Andhra Pradesh border. Launched by Prime Minister Modi last September, the scheme has rapidly reached all eligible women within a span of six-and-a-half months, making it a significant empowerment initiative in Odisha.

Majhi emphasized the transformative impact of the Subhadra Scheme, enabling lakhs of women to start businesses and achieve 'Lakhpati Didis' status. Odisha leads the nation in this regard, according to the Chief Minister. The scheme complements broader developmental goals, including the establishment of the South Odisha Development Council to address regional disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025