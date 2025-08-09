Left Menu

Disney Settles Legal Battle, Paramount Sets New Vision Amidst Fringe Highlights

Disney has settled a lawsuit with Gina Carano over her firing from 'The Mandalorian'. Paramount CEO David Ellison outlined a new tech-driven strategy post-Skydance merger. US acts shine at the Edinburgh Fringe with messages of kindness and cultural insights, highlighting a historic participation record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 18:27 IST
Disney Settles Legal Battle, Paramount Sets New Vision Amidst Fringe Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal turn, Disney has reached a settlement with Gina Carano regarding her controversial departure from "The Mandalorian." The actress was dismissed in 2021 following social media posts that Disney labeled "unacceptable."

Elsewhere, Paramount's new CEO, David Ellison, has revealed ambitious plans to reshape the entertainment giant into a tech-focused powerhouse following its merger with Skydance Media. Ellison emphasized the importance of content and global streaming expansion in the company's roadmap.

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival sees an unprecedented number of U.S. performers this year, including drag queen Eddie Jen and comedian Abby Govindan, both advocating for social messages and diverse perspectives from across the Atlantic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025