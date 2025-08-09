Disney Settles Legal Battle, Paramount Sets New Vision Amidst Fringe Highlights

In a significant legal turn, Disney has reached a settlement with Gina Carano regarding her controversial departure from "The Mandalorian." The actress was dismissed in 2021 following social media posts that Disney labeled "unacceptable."

Elsewhere, Paramount's new CEO, David Ellison, has revealed ambitious plans to reshape the entertainment giant into a tech-focused powerhouse following its merger with Skydance Media. Ellison emphasized the importance of content and global streaming expansion in the company's roadmap.

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival sees an unprecedented number of U.S. performers this year, including drag queen Eddie Jen and comedian Abby Govindan, both advocating for social messages and diverse perspectives from across the Atlantic.

