Binding Traditions: Raksha Bandhan Fosters Unity at India-China Border

Eighteen women from five Indian states celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis on security personnel at the India-China border. Through this festival, the women expressed gratitude and aimed to promote national integration. Various celebrations took place, highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 09-08-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 19:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming display of unity and gratitude, eighteen women from five Indian states celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis on the wrists of security personnel stationed at the India-China border. This gesture, representing all major religions and ethnic groups, underlined the spirit of national integration.

The women travelled to remote high-altitude locations, Nathu La and Lungthung Camp, to honor and express affection for the soldiers who safeguard peace. Organized by social worker Hemant Yadav, the program saw participation from various organizations, including students and members of security forces, at several places including Raj Bhavan and SSB Headquarters.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang marked the occasion with prayers at the sacred Tsomgo Lake, emphasizing the preservation of spiritual sites. His visit on Bhadau Purnima and Raksha Bandhan reflected a commitment to enhancing infrastructure while respecting ecological and religious sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

