Binding Traditions: Raksha Bandhan Fosters Unity at India-China Border

In a heartwarming display of unity and gratitude, eighteen women from five Indian states celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis on the wrists of security personnel stationed at the India-China border. This gesture, representing all major religions and ethnic groups, underlined the spirit of national integration.

The women travelled to remote high-altitude locations, Nathu La and Lungthung Camp, to honor and express affection for the soldiers who safeguard peace. Organized by social worker Hemant Yadav, the program saw participation from various organizations, including students and members of security forces, at several places including Raj Bhavan and SSB Headquarters.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang marked the occasion with prayers at the sacred Tsomgo Lake, emphasizing the preservation of spiritual sites. His visit on Bhadau Purnima and Raksha Bandhan reflected a commitment to enhancing infrastructure while respecting ecological and religious sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)