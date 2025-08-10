Disney Settles Lawsuit with 'Mandalorian' Actress and US Stars Shine at Edinburgh Fringe
Disney has resolved its legal conflict with actress Gina Carano following her firing from 'The Mandalorian' over controversial social media posts. Meanwhile, U.S. performers like drag queen Eddie Jen and stand-up comic Abby Govindan are making a strong impression at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, showcasing diverse American narratives.
Disney has concluded a legal dispute involving Gina Carano, the actress ousted from 'The Mandalorian,' a popular 'Star Wars' series. According to Lucasfilm, Carano was removed due to social media posts deemed culturally insensitive.
In related entertainment news, American performers are drawing attention at the Edinburgh Fringe. Eddie Jen, a drag queen from San Francisco, and Abby Govindan, an Indian-American comedian, are challenging stereotypes and showcasing America's diverse culture.
The high participation of U.S. acts at this year's festival highlights the growing presence and influence of American artists internationally.
(With inputs from agencies.)