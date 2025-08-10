Left Menu

Empowering Women: The Impact and Controversy of Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, a Maharashtra government initiative, aims to provide financial support to women, enabling them to start businesses and achieve self-reliance. While the scheme has brought about numerous success stories, it faces criticism over alleged irregularities and misuse, prompting a verification drive of its beneficiaries.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana, lauded for empowering women by providing financial aid to start businesses, is under scrutiny. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde champions its success, urging critics to witness its benefits firsthand.

Shinde highlights that women have formed self-help groups, selling goods and supporting their families. He emphasizes the scheme's alignment with Prime Minister Modi's self-reliance vision.

Despite its success, opposition voices accuse the scheme of mismanagement. The state government has launched a large-scale verification drive to address concerns over beneficiary eligibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

