Empowering Women: The Impact and Controversy of Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana

Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana, lauded for empowering women by providing financial aid to start businesses, is under scrutiny. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde champions its success, urging critics to witness its benefits firsthand.

Shinde highlights that women have formed self-help groups, selling goods and supporting their families. He emphasizes the scheme's alignment with Prime Minister Modi's self-reliance vision.

Despite its success, opposition voices accuse the scheme of mismanagement. The state government has launched a large-scale verification drive to address concerns over beneficiary eligibility.

