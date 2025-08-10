Village Twist: Cricketers Call After SIM Mix-Up

In the serene village of Madagaon, Chhattisgarh, a cricket fan's dreams came true in the most unexpected way. Manish Bisi, a young local, found himself in the limelight after speaking with cricket legends Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, courtesy of a SIM card mix-up.

The thrilling saga began when Manish activated a new SIM, previously owned by cricketer Rajat Patidar. Calls from cricketing giants soon followed, turning skepticism into shock when Patidar himself sought the return of his reassigned number, even involving police intervention to clarify the mistake caused by standard telecom policy.

For Manish, his friend Khemraj, and their community, this experience was surreal. Disbelief turned to joy as these young men from a modest village interacted with cricketing icons, an encounter that left villagers starry-eyed and buzzing with stories of their unexpected brush with fame.

(With inputs from agencies.)