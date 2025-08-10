Left Menu

Village Twist: Cricketers Call After SIM Mix-Up

Manish Bisi, from Chhattisgarh, unexpectedly spoke to cricket legends Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers after activating a SIM card once used by cricketer Rajat Patidar. The card had been reassigned due to inactivity. This led to a surprising encounter with fame and delight for the villagers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gariaband | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:46 IST
Village Twist: Cricketers Call After SIM Mix-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the serene village of Madagaon, Chhattisgarh, a cricket fan's dreams came true in the most unexpected way. Manish Bisi, a young local, found himself in the limelight after speaking with cricket legends Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, courtesy of a SIM card mix-up.

The thrilling saga began when Manish activated a new SIM, previously owned by cricketer Rajat Patidar. Calls from cricketing giants soon followed, turning skepticism into shock when Patidar himself sought the return of his reassigned number, even involving police intervention to clarify the mistake caused by standard telecom policy.

For Manish, his friend Khemraj, and their community, this experience was surreal. Disbelief turned to joy as these young men from a modest village interacted with cricketing icons, an encounter that left villagers starry-eyed and buzzing with stories of their unexpected brush with fame.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025