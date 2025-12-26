PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for 14-year-old judo player from Maoist-affected Chhattisgarh village

From a remote, Maoist-affected village in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district to being honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for her outstanding sporting achievements, the journey of 14-year-old judo player Yogita Mandavi is one of grit, resilience and quiet determination.

The award was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday, where children from across the country were recognised for excellence in fields such as sports, innovation, social service, art and culture.

Born in Hirri village under the Farasgaon block of Kondagaon, Yogita has carved out a distinct identity for herself in judo at the national level, overcoming severe personal loss and social challenges.

Yogita was barely four years old when she lost her father Mayaram Mandavi and mother Sukmati Mandavi, a government official said.

She was subsequently raised under the care of her uncle and aunt before being admitted, in January 2021, to the girls' home run by the Chhattisgarh State Child Welfare Council in Kondagaon, with the support of the district administration, he added.

''Life at the shelter marked a turning point. At the age of 10, Yogita took up judo and soon displayed remarkable talent. Within a year, she began winning medals at the state level, signalling the arrival of a promising sportsperson. Her rise has been steady and impressive,'' the official said.

''In 2024, Yogita clinched gold at the state-level school judo championship in Durg and silver at Khelo India Regional Competition in Nashik as well as Khelo India National Judo Championship in Kerala. In 2025, she won gold at the state-level open judo and school judo competitions, besides winning a bronze medal at National Open Judo Championship in Hyderabad,'' he added.

Yogita, a Class IX student at Swami Atmanand Hindi Medium Excellence School in Kondagaon, is currently training at Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Bhopal and is regarded as one of the emerging judo talents in the country, the official said.

Congratulating her, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai termed her success as a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

''Her journey demonstrates that limitations of resources cannot hinder success when backed by hard work and unwavering commitment to one's dreams,'' he said.

Yogita's achievement is not only a moment of pride for Chhattisgarh but also a powerful message for children growing up in child welfare institutions across the country that with determination and discipline, even the most difficult beginnings can lead to extraordinary destinations, he said.

Kondagaon Collector Nupur Rashi Panna said Yogita's achievements at such a young age have brought pride to both the district and the state.

President Murmu on Friday conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 20 children for their exceptional achievements in the fields of Bravery, Social Service, Environment, Sports, Art & Culture and Science & Technology at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

In 2025, 20 children from 18 States and Union Territories have been selected for this prestigious national honour conferred annually by the Government of India.

