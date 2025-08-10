Haryana's Green Commitment: A Festival of Forests
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the collective responsibility of environmental conservation, highlighting initiatives like Van Mahotsav, tree plantation drives, and urban forestry. He noted the government's steps in enhancing green cover, including geo-tagging efforts and the 'Green Aravalli Action Plan' to protect the environment sustainably.
On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored the importance of mass participation in tree plantation drives as part of a broader commitment to environmental conservation. During a Van Mahotsav event in Seonsar, Kurukshetra, he stressed that preserving nature is not just a governmental effort, but a collective citizen responsibility.
Saini detailed several initiatives, including geo-tagging plantations monitored by drones to ensure growth. The 'Green Aravalli Action Plan' is aimed at expanding forest cover across the state. Additionally, schemes like the 'Pranavayu Devta Pension Scheme' and 'Oxy-vans' have been launched to further promote green initiatives.
Highlighting the link between development and environmental protection, Saini called upon civic and educational bodies to treat tree planting as a cultural and social movement. Initiatives like the Saraswati Wetland Reservoir and the commitment to urban forestry exemplify the state's vision for a greener future.
