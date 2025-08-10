Haryana's Green Commitment: A Festival of Forests

On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored the importance of mass participation in tree plantation drives as part of a broader commitment to environmental conservation. During a Van Mahotsav event in Seonsar, Kurukshetra, he stressed that preserving nature is not just a governmental effort, but a collective citizen responsibility.

Saini detailed several initiatives, including geo-tagging plantations monitored by drones to ensure growth. The 'Green Aravalli Action Plan' is aimed at expanding forest cover across the state. Additionally, schemes like the 'Pranavayu Devta Pension Scheme' and 'Oxy-vans' have been launched to further promote green initiatives.

Highlighting the link between development and environmental protection, Saini called upon civic and educational bodies to treat tree planting as a cultural and social movement. Initiatives like the Saraswati Wetland Reservoir and the commitment to urban forestry exemplify the state's vision for a greener future.

