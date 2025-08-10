Faith in Food: Vegetarian Dish Contains Meat During Sacred Shravan

In a disconcerting incident, a man reported finding a piece of meat in a vegetarian meal he ordered from a local restaurant during the sacred Hindu month of Shravan, sparking community outrage. The man, Dheeraj Singh, who serves at a local temple, received the order through an online food delivery service.

Upon discovering the non-vegetarian item in his meal, Singh contacted the restaurant, only to face denial of the mistake and unresponsiveness from the management. The issue escalated as Singh uploaded a video on social media, demanding action from district and state authorities, citing the commitment to religious observance during Shravan.

The police have assured an investigation into the complaint lodged at the local station. Efforts to reach the restaurant owner have been futile as he remains unavailable. The incident underscores the sensitivity of respecting religious practices and the potential impact on faith and health.