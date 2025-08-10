SIM Saga: Village Youth's Brush with Cricket Celebrities

In a turn of events reminiscent of a movie plot, Manish Bisi, a young man from Chhattisgarh, found himself at the center of unexpected fame after purchasing a SIM card. The SIM previously belonged to rising cricket star Rajat Patidar, catapulting Bisi into conversations with cricket legends like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

The unusual saga began on June 28, when Bisi acquired a new SIM from a local shop. Upon installing WhatsApp, he and his friend Khemraj discovered Rajat Patidar's profile, initially suspecting a prank. The narrative took a serious twist on July 15 when Patidar himself called, requesting the return of his number, prompting police involvement and eventual resolution.

According to Gariaband's Deputy Superintendent of Police Neha Sinha, the SIM's reassignment was due to standard telecom procedures after 90 days of inactivity. Ultimately, with mutual consent, the SIM was returned to Patidar, closing a chapter that has been described as an unbelievable dream-like experience by the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)