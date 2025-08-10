Left Menu

Netflix Sets Sail with 'One Piece: Into the Grand Line' Series Renewal

Netflix has renewed 'One Piece' for a third season, announced during Tokyo's One Piece Day celebration. Ian Stokes joins Joe Tracz as co-showrunner for Season 3, beginning production later this year in Cape Town. Season 2, titled 'One Piece: Into the Grand Line,' will premiere in 2026.

Updated: 10-08-2025 22:31 IST
One Piece (Image source: Netflix). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling announcement at the annual One Piece Day celebration in Tokyo, Netflix revealed the renewal of its popular series, 'One Piece,' for a third season. This eagerly awaited update also includes the exciting news that Ian Stokes will join Joe Tracz as co-showrunner for the upcoming season.

Previously a co-executive producer on Season 1, Stokes steps into this new role as production is set to commence later this year in Cape Town, South Africa, according to Variety. Fans are buzzing with anticipation, although Season 2 still awaits a premiere date, expected to return in 2026.

Titled 'One Piece: Into the Grand Line,' the second season will star Inaki Godoy as Luffy, alongside a diverse cast featuring Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, and others. Netflix has already unveiled first-look images to whet the appetites of eager fans worldwide.

