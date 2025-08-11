Thiruvananthapuram's Seed Ball Initiative Earns Global Recognition
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's seed ball project has been honored in the World Book of Records. The initiative, supported by 6,000 students, involved dispersing four lakh seed balls in three hours, fostering reforestation and community-based environmental action. Recognized for its impact, the project advocates sustainable development and has earned international praise.
Country: India
- India
In a remarkable achievement, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's seed ball project has secured a place in the World Book of Records. Mayor Arya S Rajendran announced the accolade, highlighting the local body's contribution to environmental sustainability.
Over 6,000 students participated in this large-scale initiative, dispersing four lakh seed balls in just three hours on August 9, 2025. The project's success underscores the power of community-driven action in promoting reforestation and biodiversity.
This latest recognition, coupled with last year's UN Habitat Global Award for sustainable development, marks a significant milestone for Thiruvananthapuram. Mayor Rajendran attributes these honors to the dedicated efforts of the state's people.