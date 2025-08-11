Thiruvananthapuram's Seed Ball Initiative Earns Global Recognition

In a remarkable achievement, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's seed ball project has secured a place in the World Book of Records. Mayor Arya S Rajendran announced the accolade, highlighting the local body's contribution to environmental sustainability.

Over 6,000 students participated in this large-scale initiative, dispersing four lakh seed balls in just three hours on August 9, 2025. The project's success underscores the power of community-driven action in promoting reforestation and biodiversity.

This latest recognition, coupled with last year's UN Habitat Global Award for sustainable development, marks a significant milestone for Thiruvananthapuram. Mayor Rajendran attributes these honors to the dedicated efforts of the state's people.