NMCG Executive Committee Clears Key Projects for Biodiversity, Pollution Control

The 68th meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) was held with a renewed focus on ensuring uninterrupted (aviral) and unpolluted (nirmal) flow of the River Ganga and its tributaries. The meeting was chaired by Shri Rajeev Kumar Mittal, Director General, NMCG, and reviewed progress while approving critical initiatives aimed at ecological restoration, biodiversity conservation, nature-based solutions, cultural heritage preservation, and timely execution of infrastructure projects across the Ganga basin.

Senior officials from the Ministry and NMCG attended the meeting, including Shri Gaurav Masaldan, Joint Secretary and Financial Adviser, Department of Water Resources; Shri Nalin Srivastava, Deputy Director General, NMCG; Shri Brijendra Swaroop, Executive Director (Projects); Shri Anup Kumar Srivastava, Executive Director (Technical); Shri S.P. Vashishtha, Executive Director (Administration); and Shri Bhaskar Dasgupta, Executive Director (Finance). Project Directors from Ganga basin states, including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, also participated in the deliberations.

A major highlight of the meeting was the approval of a pioneering project for the conservation of endangered sandbar-nesting bird species in the Ganga basin, including the Indian Skimmer. In line with the objectives of Namami Gange Mission–II, the project adopts a long-term, evidence-based approach combining scientific monitoring and community participation. Nest monitoring activities will continue in the Chambal and Lower Ganga regions and will be expanded to Bijnor, Narora, and Prayagraj. Local communities will be trained to safeguard sensitive sandbars, minimise human disturbance, and support awareness and capacity-building initiatives. This avifauna-focused initiative complements NMCG’s ongoing conservation efforts for dolphins, fish, turtles, and muggers, completing the mission’s integrated approach to riverine biodiversity.

The Executive Committee also accorded revised administrative and expenditure approvals to ensure smooth implementation and sustained momentum of several pollution abatement and infrastructure projects across Ganga basin states. These approvals are expected to address on-ground implementation challenges, improve resource utilisation, and strengthen transparency and timeliness in project execution.

Key projects facilitated through these approvals include the 10 KLD Faecal Sludge and Septage Treatment Plant in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh; rehabilitation of existing sewerage infrastructure and renovation of the main sub-station in Kanpur; and deployment of trash skimmer systems in Varanasi to maintain surface cleanliness of the river. In Bihar, interception, diversion, and sewage treatment plant (STP) projects in Danapur, Phulwari Sharif, and Fatuha were supported, while similar works in Phusro, Jharkhand, were also facilitated. Minor modifications were approved for major pollution abatement projects at Garden Reach and Kooraapukur in West Bengal.

Emphasising innovation in pollution control, the EC approved a nature-based solution project for in-situ treatment and rejuvenation of the Shastri Park drain, Gaushala drain, and Kailash Nagar/Ramesh Nagar drains in Delhi, which discharge into the Yamuna. This eco-friendly initiative involves on-site treatment of raw sewage using rock filters, stone masonry structures, and aquatic plants, preventing untreated waste from entering the river and promoting sustainable urban water management.

As part of efforts to preserve cultural heritage and strengthen the people’s connect with rivers, the EC also approved a comprehensive master plan for restoring the natural sanctity and cultural identity of the Gomti River’s origin site at Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. The plan includes catchment area treatment, rejuvenation of water sources, nature-based sewage treatment for Madho Tanda town, development of ghats and aarti platforms, restoration of lakes, and conservation of turtle habitats. Additional facilities such as a crematorium, Panchvatika, and yoga mandap are proposed to enhance the site’s spiritual, ecological, and cultural significance.

Through these approvals, the Executive Committee has reinforced NMCG’s commitment to holistic river rejuvenation by integrating biodiversity conservation, pollution abatement, nature-based solutions, cultural preservation, and efficient project execution. The decisions mark another important step towards achieving the long-term goals of the Namami Gange programme and restoring the ecological and cultural vitality of the Ganga basin.