Left Menu

Tragic Target: Al Jazeera Journalists Caught in Gaza Airstrike

An airstrike allegedly targeting a Hamas cell in Gaza killed Al Jazeera journalists Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qureiqa, alongside others, raising international concerns. Israel accused al-Sharif of leading the cell, an accusation previously denied by Al Jazeera. The incident highlights ongoing tensions and risks faced by journalists in conflict zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:45 IST
Tragic Target: Al Jazeera Journalists Caught in Gaza Airstrike
journalist
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tragedy struck outside Gaza City Hospital as an airstrike targeted and killed Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif, Mohamed Qureiqa, and at least six others. The victims were among those seeking refuge from the war.

Shifa Hospital's administrative director, Rami Mohanna, confirmed the fatalities, which also included four other journalists. The hospital's emergency building entrance suffered significant damage in the attack.

Israel's military swiftly claimed responsibility for the strike, alleging al-Sharif's connection to a Hamas cell, a claim Al Jazeera and al-Sharif had refuted. This incident has intensified concerns over the dangers faced by journalists amid ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025