Tragic Target: Al Jazeera Journalists Caught in Gaza Airstrike

Tragedy struck outside Gaza City Hospital as an airstrike targeted and killed Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif, Mohamed Qureiqa, and at least six others. The victims were among those seeking refuge from the war.

Shifa Hospital's administrative director, Rami Mohanna, confirmed the fatalities, which also included four other journalists. The hospital's emergency building entrance suffered significant damage in the attack.

Israel's military swiftly claimed responsibility for the strike, alleging al-Sharif's connection to a Hamas cell, a claim Al Jazeera and al-Sharif had refuted. This incident has intensified concerns over the dangers faced by journalists amid ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)