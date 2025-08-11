Tragic Target: Al Jazeera Journalists Caught in Gaza Airstrike
An airstrike allegedly targeting a Hamas cell in Gaza killed Al Jazeera journalists Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qureiqa, alongside others, raising international concerns. Israel accused al-Sharif of leading the cell, an accusation previously denied by Al Jazeera. The incident highlights ongoing tensions and risks faced by journalists in conflict zones.
Tragedy struck outside Gaza City Hospital as an airstrike targeted and killed Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif, Mohamed Qureiqa, and at least six others. The victims were among those seeking refuge from the war.
Shifa Hospital's administrative director, Rami Mohanna, confirmed the fatalities, which also included four other journalists. The hospital's emergency building entrance suffered significant damage in the attack.
Israel's military swiftly claimed responsibility for the strike, alleging al-Sharif's connection to a Hamas cell, a claim Al Jazeera and al-Sharif had refuted. This incident has intensified concerns over the dangers faced by journalists amid ongoing conflict.
