Colin Farrell to Receive Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Festival

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to cinema, Oscar-nominated actor Colin Farrell will be awarded the Zurich Film Festival's prestigious Golden Icon Award, as reported by Deadline. The festival, set to occur from September 25 to October 5, 2025, celebrates Farrell's role in Edward Berger's psychological thriller 'Ballad Of A Small Player', alongside his illustrious career.

Farrell will receive the award on September 27, just before the gala premiere of Berger's latest film. The event will be graced by Swiss director and Oscar winner Berger. Additionally, Farrell is scheduled to conduct a masterclass on his versatile and acclaimed film career, which includes notable works like 'Miami Vice', 'Minority Report', and 'The Batman'.

Joining a roster of highly regarded previous Golden Icon recipients like Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett, Farrell's honor coincides with the presentation of Berger's third successive film at Zurich. 'Ballad of a Small Player', based on Lawrence Osborne's 2014 novel, explores themes of redemption through a narrative set in Macau. Farrell expressed excitement about visiting Zurich and praised the festival's global cinematic support, thrilled to introduce 'Ballad of a Small Player' to new audiences.

