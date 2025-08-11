Left Menu

Colin Farrell to Receive Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Festival

Oscar-nominated actor Colin Farrell will be honored with the Zurich Film Festival's Golden Icon Award for his role in Edward Berger's 'Ballad Of A Small Player'. The festival, from September 25 to October 5, 2025, will also host Farrell's masterclass on his extensive career in cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:04 IST
Colin Farrell to Receive Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Festival
Colin Farrell (Photo: Instagram/@zurichfilmfestival). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to cinema, Oscar-nominated actor Colin Farrell will be awarded the Zurich Film Festival's prestigious Golden Icon Award, as reported by Deadline. The festival, set to occur from September 25 to October 5, 2025, celebrates Farrell's role in Edward Berger's psychological thriller 'Ballad Of A Small Player', alongside his illustrious career.

Farrell will receive the award on September 27, just before the gala premiere of Berger's latest film. The event will be graced by Swiss director and Oscar winner Berger. Additionally, Farrell is scheduled to conduct a masterclass on his versatile and acclaimed film career, which includes notable works like 'Miami Vice', 'Minority Report', and 'The Batman'.

Joining a roster of highly regarded previous Golden Icon recipients like Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett, Farrell's honor coincides with the presentation of Berger's third successive film at Zurich. 'Ballad of a Small Player', based on Lawrence Osborne's 2014 novel, explores themes of redemption through a narrative set in Macau. Farrell expressed excitement about visiting Zurich and praised the festival's global cinematic support, thrilled to introduce 'Ballad of a Small Player' to new audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025