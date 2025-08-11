Left Menu

Remembering Rajat Kanta Ray: The Historian Who Mesmerized Generations

The article memorializes Professor Rajat Kanta Ray, celebrated historian and teacher at Presidency College, renowned for his profound influence on students and colleagues. His career included roles such as Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal, demonstrating unparalleled commitment to advancing historical narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:25 IST
Remembering Rajat Kanta Ray: The Historian Who Mesmerized Generations
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned historian and former Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati University, Professor Rajat Kanta Ray, passed away on August 6, leaving a legacy of academic excellence and inspiration for generations. Ray's teachings at Presidency College were highly influential, drawing students eager to learn from his deep understanding of history.

His peers and students fondly remember his significant contributions, such as supporting the international exhibition of Rabindranath Tagore's paintings and offering transformative insights into historical events like the French Revolution. Ray, a Cambridge PhD, consistently mesmerized and enlightened those around him with his knowledge and dedication.

Throughout his career, Ray tirelessly championed the importance of understanding historical narratives, despite opposition from less supportive colleagues. Even in ill health, he remained an active participant in academia and continued teaching at Presidency as Professor Emeritus. His impactful books and teachings continue to resonate, underscoring his role as a distinguished educator and historian.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025