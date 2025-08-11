Remembering Rajat Kanta Ray: The Historian Who Mesmerized Generations

Renowned historian and former Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati University, Professor Rajat Kanta Ray, passed away on August 6, leaving a legacy of academic excellence and inspiration for generations. Ray's teachings at Presidency College were highly influential, drawing students eager to learn from his deep understanding of history.

His peers and students fondly remember his significant contributions, such as supporting the international exhibition of Rabindranath Tagore's paintings and offering transformative insights into historical events like the French Revolution. Ray, a Cambridge PhD, consistently mesmerized and enlightened those around him with his knowledge and dedication.

Throughout his career, Ray tirelessly championed the importance of understanding historical narratives, despite opposition from less supportive colleagues. Even in ill health, he remained an active participant in academia and continued teaching at Presidency as Professor Emeritus. His impactful books and teachings continue to resonate, underscoring his role as a distinguished educator and historian.