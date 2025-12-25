Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Christmas with Delhi's Christian Communities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi, engaging with the Christian community through prayers and reflections on peace and harmony. His participation highlights a continued commitment to fostering religious harmony in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Christmas morning service at Delhi's Cathedral Church of the Redemption, joining a large gathering of Christians from the region.
The service featured prayers, carols, hymns, and a special prayer for the Prime Minister by Rt. Rev. Dr. Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi. Modi expressed the service's message of love, peace, and compassion in a post on X.
Modi has regularly attended Christian events, underscoring his engagement with the community and reinforcing a message of unity and goodwill.
