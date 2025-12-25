Hanwha's Bold Move: Reviving the U.S. Navy with Nuclear-Powered Submarines
Hanwha's Philly Shipyard is set to build nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy, demonstrating strong interest in expanding its submarine industrial base. South Korea's investment in the U.S. shipbuilding industry aligns with President Trump's goals. Hanwha is expanding its operations in Philadelphia, further enhancing its shipbuilding capabilities.
Hanwha's Philly Shipyard has positioned itself as a pivotal player in building nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy, according to Alex Wong, Hanwha Group's global chief strategy officer. The company's readiness to support the U.S. government's commitment to submarine capabilities was highlighted during a media event at the shipyard in Philadelphia.
This strategic bet on U.S. shipbuilding aligns with South Korea's drive to support President Trump's initiative to rejuvenate the industry. A recent trade agreement pledges a $150 billion investment in the sector, accompanied by lower tariffs on Korean car imports. Hanwha's plans include collaborating on naval projects and expanding shipyard operations.
Further demonstrating its commitment, Hanwha is recruiting experts in Virginia-class submarine design and considering enhancement of facilities with potential land or dock purchases. Jongwoo Cho, head of shipyard operations, highlighted these expansions as part of Hanwha's ambitious growth strategy.
