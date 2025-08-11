Jain Community Protests Ban on Pigeon Feeding at Dadar Kabutarkhana

In a bid to challenge the recent ban on pigeon feeding at Dadar Kabutarkhana, Jain monk Muni Nileshchandra Vijay has announced an indefinite hunger strike beginning August 13. The closure, aimed at mitigating health risks, is seen as an assault on religious traditions by the Jain community.

Maharashtra's Skill Development Minister, Manga Prabhat Lodha, previously supported initiatives to preserve Kabutarkhanas but has since distanced himself from the monk's assertions. Despite this, community members are gearing up for a significant protest, with Vijay claiming participation from over 10 lakh Jains nationwide.

The controversy ascended when the Bombay High Court upheld the ban, citing public health concerns. Yet, tensions rose as protesters dismantled protective covers installed by the BMC at the feeding site, underscoring the deep-seated community resistance to the move.

(With inputs from agencies.)