Jain Community Protests Ban on Pigeon Feeding at Dadar Kabutarkhana

Jain monk Muni Nileshchandra Vijay threatens a hunger strike against the closure of Dadar Kabutarkhana, a place for feeding pigeons, asserting the court's orders interfere with religious practices. The move, initially supported by Maharashtra Minister Manga Prabhat Lodha, faces backlash from the Jain community, stirring controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:08 IST
  • India

In a bid to challenge the recent ban on pigeon feeding at Dadar Kabutarkhana, Jain monk Muni Nileshchandra Vijay has announced an indefinite hunger strike beginning August 13. The closure, aimed at mitigating health risks, is seen as an assault on religious traditions by the Jain community.

Maharashtra's Skill Development Minister, Manga Prabhat Lodha, previously supported initiatives to preserve Kabutarkhanas but has since distanced himself from the monk's assertions. Despite this, community members are gearing up for a significant protest, with Vijay claiming participation from over 10 lakh Jains nationwide.

The controversy ascended when the Bombay High Court upheld the ban, citing public health concerns. Yet, tensions rose as protesters dismantled protective covers installed by the BMC at the feeding site, underscoring the deep-seated community resistance to the move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

