Nikita Luther Shines: Pioneering Poker Champ Honored with Shakti Award
Nikita Luther, India's first female World Series of Poker Gold champion, was awarded the Shakti Award at the We Women Want Conclave 2025 for her contributions to India's poker landscape. Recognized by Shri Shashi Tharoor, Luther's achievement highlights her role in advocating female representation in gaming.
- Country:
- India
Nikita Luther, renowned as India's first female World Series of Poker (WSOP) Gold champion, has been honored with the Shakti Award for her trailblazing contributions to India's poker scene. The accolade was presented by Shri Shashi Tharoor at the We Women Want Conclave 2025, an event dedicated to celebrating female achievement.
Held in New Delhi, the conclave recognized Luther's excellence in the gaming industry. As a Brand Ambassador and Business Consultant for Natural8 India, Luther expressed her gratitude, noting the award as a testament to her challenging yet rewarding journey in the male-dominated field of professional poker.
Luther's recognition coincides with a significant growth in India's gaming industry, underscoring her influential role in transforming perceptions about professional gaming. The Shakti Awards commend women who excel and lead in their fields, aiming to inspire others and foster gender equality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
