Biddy Baxter: Trailblazer Behind Blue Peter's Iconic Legacy Passes at 92

Renowned for her transformative impact on children's television, Biddy Baxter, former editor of 'Blue Peter', has died at 92, according to reports from the BBC and Variety.

Baxter's tenure from 1965 to 1988 became synonymous with creative ingenuity, from pioneering the Blue Peter badge to orchestrating meaningful charity campaigns. She began her journey with 'Blue Peter' in 1962, quickly establishing herself as the creative linchpin behind the show's success.

Her esteemed colleagues and successors remember her as a visionary force in the industry. Tributes have poured in, with former presenter Peter Purves lauding her unparalleled dedication, and Konnie Huq recognizing her as a trailblazer who fundamentally shaped children's TV.

