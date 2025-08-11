Pushpendra Pratap Singh's Grand Raksha Bandhan Celebration Sparks Political Buzz

In a striking celebration of Raksha Bandhan in Unnao, Pushpendra Pratap Singh, the national president of Pushp Foundation, orchestrated an event that drew thousands of women from every village panchayat. Held at Babu Jaishankar Gaya Prasad College, this grand occasion saw over 20,000 sisters tying rakhis on Singh's wrist, blessing him with longevity and success.

Although not having a real sister, Singh embraced every woman present as his own, emphasizing the festival's significance in uniting and strengthening societal bonds. He vowed to serve the nation and fulfill the duties of a brother, aiming to spread happiness and forge a stronger society.

The immense popularity and support Singh received during the event have stirred quiet political debates. Despite not revealing any explicit political intentions, the event captured significant social and political attention, with dignitaries and local officials present. The celebration transcended its religious roots, highlighting themes of brotherhood and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)