Plan the Perfect August Long Weekend with Avani Hotels & Resorts

August 2025 offers two perfect long weekends during Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi. Avani Hotels & Resorts presents ideal family getaways across Asia and the Middle East, with properties in Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE, Cambodia, Laos, and Seychelles. These locations combine beach relaxation, cultural exploration, and family-friendly amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

August 2025 presents an impeccable opportunity for two extended weekends around Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi. Avani Hotels & Resorts offers an array of family-oriented getaways across Asia and the Middle East, promising a seamless blend of relaxation and adventure.

Avani's properties, from Sri Lanka's serene beaches to Dubai's bustling urban landscape, cater to both children and adults. Families can indulge in activities like kayaking, island hopping, and exploring local markets, while enjoying amenities such as kids' clubs and spacious suites.

Direct flights from major Indian cities make these destinations easily accessible, offering a hassle-free holiday experience. Fusing cultural richness with leisure, Avani ensures an unforgettable vacation for families seeking both excitement and tranquility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

