Gujarat's Heritage Overhaul: Vadnagar's New Era

On Monday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel evaluated several development projects in Vadnagar, a city with rich historical and archaeological significance. The projects are part of initiatives by both the state government and the Centre.

Key among them is a multi-modal transport hub being developed by the Gujarat Tourism Corporation opposite Vadnagar's railway station. The hub aims to improve connectivity to Vadnagar's major attractions. The project is expected to cost Rs 17 crore and will include a public plaza, parking, rest areas, a cafeteria, and the planting of over 2,000 trees.

Additionally, the Centre's Swadesh Darshan Scheme is facilitating the development of heritage sites such as Sharmishtha Lake and Fort Wall. Patel also reviewed the construction of the L&T Construction Skills Training Institute, which will provide vocational training to young people in 14 different fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)