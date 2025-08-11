Left Menu

Gujarat's Heritage Overhaul: Vadnagar's New Era

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inspected developmental projects in Vadnagar, known for its historical heritage. Key projects include a multi-modal transport hub and a public plaza. The state is enhancing tourism under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, while a new skills training institute aims to empower the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:07 IST
Gujarat's Heritage Overhaul: Vadnagar's New Era
Gujarat Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel evaluated several development projects in Vadnagar, a city with rich historical and archaeological significance. The projects are part of initiatives by both the state government and the Centre.

Key among them is a multi-modal transport hub being developed by the Gujarat Tourism Corporation opposite Vadnagar's railway station. The hub aims to improve connectivity to Vadnagar's major attractions. The project is expected to cost Rs 17 crore and will include a public plaza, parking, rest areas, a cafeteria, and the planting of over 2,000 trees.

Additionally, the Centre's Swadesh Darshan Scheme is facilitating the development of heritage sites such as Sharmishtha Lake and Fort Wall. Patel also reviewed the construction of the L&T Construction Skills Training Institute, which will provide vocational training to young people in 14 different fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025