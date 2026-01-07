Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Comprehensive Push for Development in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed intensified water quality testing under the Jal Jeevan Mission, reviewed reforms to enhance job opportunities, and inaugurated projects in agriculture, rural enterprise, and education. Key initiatives include the Poultry Hatchery Unit upgrade, eight new classrooms at Kathera School, and infrastructure development in Kathua, aiming to boost local entrepreneurship and livelihoods.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has spearheaded a strategic initiative to boost development in the region. On Wednesday, he mandated intensified water quality testing under the Jal Jeevan Mission and assessed reforms in the Industrial Policy to enhance local employment opportunities.

The chief minister inaugurated significant projects, focusing on rural enterprise and agriculture, expected to generate employment and add value to local resources. Key initiatives included development works in Kathua worth Rs 11.58 crore, aiming to strengthen infrastructure, boost local entrepreneurship, and enhance livelihood opportunities.

During a review in Kathua, Abdullah lauded the district's efforts during recent floods and urged departments to ensure timely and quality asset creation. Among the notable projects inaugurated are the Bamboo Crafts Common Facility Centre, Kathua Kriti Showroom, and Poultry and Hatchery Unit upgrade, aligned with improving productivity and farmer incomes.

