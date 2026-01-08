Left Menu

Dollar Holds Steady Amid Global Market Developments

The U.S. dollar remained steady against major currencies like the yen and euro, amid anticipation surrounding U.S. labor market data. While job openings fell and private payrolls rebounded less than expected, global geopolitical tensions and economic indicators continue to influence currency market movements.

Updated: 08-01-2026 02:55 IST
The dollar remained steady against major currencies such as the yen and euro, as U.S. labor market data due this week piqued market interest. Job openings declined more than projected in November, indicating a slowdown in labor demand according to the Labor Department.

The Institute for Supply Management reported an unexpected rise in U.S. services sector activity in December, while ADP's report showed private payrolls rebounded less than forecasted. With the critical nonfarm payrolls report on the horizon, the dollar showed minor gains against the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen.

Adding to market dynamics, oil prices dropped and geopolitical tensions escalated, with China criticizing U.S. actions against Venezuela. The euro dipped as German inflation rates eased more than anticipated, influencing traders' expectations about European Central Bank policy decisions.

