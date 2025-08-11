Delhi's Industrial Ideathon 2025: Students Innovate for a Brighter Tomorrow

The Delhi Government's Industrial Ideathon 2025 has garnered registrations from over 650 student teams, showcasing the ambition of Delhi's youth to innovate industrial solutions. Organized by DSIIDC and the Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT), the event encourages students to tackle technological challenges facing Delhi's industries.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the significance of student participation, stating it highlights their readiness to address everyday industrial problems. From 652 teams, 124 have advanced to the preliminary round on August 13 at NSUT, with categories focusing on logistics inefficiencies, business improvements for startups, Industry 4.0 tech adoption, and MSME resilience.

The competition culminates on August 22, where finalists will present refined solutions to industry and government leaders. This event fosters collaboration between students, academia, government, and industry, driving impactful policy-making and innovation. The official portal recorded over one lakh views, reflecting widespread interest and engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)